Salario de Luis Díaz en Liverpool es cuatro veces lo del Porto

Deal completed with player, 4M€ salary and 1.5M€ in bonuses, deal completed with Porto, 45M€ + 20M€ in objectives. 🔴 #LFC



Luis #Diaz will travel to England in the next days, medicals and paperworks are ready for the player in Liverpool. 🇨🇴 https://t.co/kcvWA1ldwv